‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Admits She’s ‘Falling in Love’ With Jed Amid Girlfriend Scandal

Things are getting serious between Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette after the ABC dating show’s leading lady admitted she’s “falling in love” with the Nashville musician during Monday’s episode. But Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but cringe while watching the romantic moment play out, as just two weeks ago, Jed’s former girlfriend alleged that he left to film the show while still in a relationship with her.

During last week’s episode, Jed told the Bachelorette he was falling in love with her, kicking off their one-on-one date in The Netherlands on an especially intense note.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These feelings are so easy, that’s what blows my mind,” Jed told Hannah. “It’s like constantly growing, and it’s just very effortless feelings.”

Hannah admitted that her feelings for him were “growing so much” it was making it hard for her to open up, not just to the other men, but to Jed as well.

“I know I should trust and not be afraid, and I’m gonna really try and take that into [the date] tonight,” she confessed to the camera. “It’s just hard. But I really want to, because Jed is worth me trying for.”

Staring into one another’s eyes at dinner, Hannah revealed that her true feelings for Jed made themselves clear during a moment in which they were dancing together in a square.

“Jed, I am falling in love with you, and I’m shaking inside, because I think I’ve known it inside for a little while,” she told him. “It feels really good, but it feels also really scary, because I don’t know what the end of this is for me.”

The seemingly-romantic moment definitely had a dark tinge to it, however, after Jed’s former girlfriend, Hayley Stevens, came forward last month to reveal the two never broke up when he went to film for the show and that he had only intended to promote his music by appearing on The Bachelorette.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A,” she told PEOPLE last month. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle, and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

“He wanted a platform,” she continued. “He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial. … He was always so reassuring. He told me, it’s not real. It’s acting.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC