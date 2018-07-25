‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Chooses Her Final Two Men

It’s down to Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen in the battle for Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s heart.

Jason Tartick was sent home during the ABC reality dating series’ all-new episode Monday in which the three guys traveled with Becca to beautiful Thailand for overnight dates in the Fantasy Suite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That’s not too surprising, with her saying just moments into the episode, “I am in love with two men and falling in love with a third,” with the third being Jason.

After a no-PDA hike on sacred Thai grounds, Blake and Becca had a deep talk about their relationship, during which Becca admitted that Blake makes her heart “melt.” And after what seemed like a steamy night together in the Fantasy Suite, Becca admitted that she felt even more in love with him. Blake, however, continued to feel insecure about his relationship with Becca, due to the show’s premise of dating multiple people at once.

Jason, who has been less open with his emotions all season, called Becca “my best friend, my partner, and what I want to be my fiancee,” but his talk of the future clearly freaked out the Bachelorette, who had to be excused twice during their date for a minor freak out.

“At that moment, I felt like I couldn’t see him in that picture [of the future],” she said, before deciding she owed it to him to see if they could “get back on track.”

But Becca just couldn’t get past the “weird” feeling in her stomach.

“I can’t put you through and overnight and me through an overnight if it’s not 100 percent there,” she said. “I can’t even explain how I feel, I can’t. … I just don’t think we can get there in the end.”

Sending Jason home before they had even finished their date, Becca broke down after her decision

“He’s such a good guy. I’ve dated terrible people in the past, and he’s such a good person,” she sobbed. “I literally just did to him what Arie did to me.”

In the limo, Jason was shocked. “I just don’t have answers for the way in which this has ended.”

But he wasn’t giving up that easily. After Garrett and Becca’s successful overnight date, Jason returned to Thailand to tell Becca that his love for her is genuine, and that he hoped she would reconsider.

Becca held steadfast in her decision, however, despite Jason’s gift of a scrapbook of their time together.

It’s still not quite clear what about Becca’s time with Jason caused such a moment of clarity. But what we do know is that one of the two of the remaining men is Becca’s current fiance. Prior to the season premiere, she revealed to PEOPLE that she was happily engaged to one of her suitors on the show.

“I am engaged!” she said. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Who do you think has Becca’s heart? Weigh in in the comment section!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC