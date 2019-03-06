‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’: Caelynn Confronts Colton After Their Heartbreaking Split

After Colton Underwood broke up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes after meeting the frontrunner’s parents, The Bachelor contestant was totally blindsided, she revealed in Tuesday’s Women Tell All special.

Following a montage of her time with the 26-year-old former NFL player, Caelynn couldn’t contain her tears as she saw the romantic moments they shared throughout the season before she was eliminated going into the top three.

“It’s not easy to see,” she confessed. “I’m immediately back in that place, and feeling not loved back sucks. Feeling like you’ve met your person and watching this back, it’s like each episode, I’m reassured there’s love there and we were truly falling for each other.”

The former pageant queen explained that she knows every Bachelor contestant feels like they have a real connection with the male lead, but added, “I’m not crazy. I’m a very realistic person.”

“He told me he was falling in love with me since Singapore,” she continued. “That’s a long time to be falling in love with someone. And I was just left standing there like, ‘What the hell happened?’ How could we go from just having the best time and an incredible relationship to nothing?”

Despite “shaking” thinking about confronting Colton for the first time since their split, Caelynn kept her composure as he took to the stage.

She told him that the hardest part of going home was being asked by her parents what had gone wrong, “and I didn’t have an answer for them, because I was sure for a very long time.”

Caelynn asked when he could tell she wasn’t the one for him, “because I felt it all the way until the end.”

“I think that rose ceremony was the hardest out of all of them,” he answered. “I think it’s no secret that our relationship was special, and the safety that we had in one another with opening up and sharing things with one another was something that I will obviously value and appreciate.”

“Our breakup, I didn’t have anything to say, because I felt terrible,” he continued. “I didn’t give you any closure, and I don’t know if there’s anything I can say now that will.”

It might not have been the answer she wanted, but Caelynn accepted that the answer to her question might not be anything more than a heartbreaking fact.

“I think it comes down to: I loved him, he didn’t love me,” she replied. “It sucks; that’s it.”

The Bachelor‘s two-night finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandles