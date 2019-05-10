‘The Bachelor’ Renewed by ABC

Disney is going to have to set aside some of the Avengers: Endgame profits to afford more roses because The Bachelor is coming back for 24th season.

TVLine confirmed the show would be returning. The most recent season of The Bachelor ended with far more drama than host Chris Harrison or any ABC executive could expect.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the last episode, Cassie Randolph told Colton Underwood she was not ready to be with him. Underwood was heartbroken, jumped a fence and tried to leave the show completely. At the end of the scene, Underwood found it tough to pick between the final two women, but ultimately worked things out with Randolph. He did not propose though, unlike other Bachelor stars.

“Just because you’re the Bachelor doesn’t mean you’re protected from heartbreak or you’re automatically guaranteed a relationship at the end of this,” Underwood told The Hollywood Reporter of Randolph’s decision to dump him on the show.

“It caught me off guard, and I fought for it with everything that I had. I throw out every unwritten rule of The Bachelor that there is — you’ve never seen a Bachelor say, ‘Hey, it’s you,’ when other women are still there,” Underwood continued. “You see the fight, so it was tough; it was hard.”

Underwood said the show was more than just another program for him, it was his life.

“I’m not going to make a rash decision, and I’m not going to do something that is going to have an impact on the rest of my life unless I’m sure about it,” he said.

Today though, months after The Bachelor was filmed, Underwood and Randolph are on much better terms. In fact, Randolph told Access Hollywood at the ACM Awards last month that she is expecting Underwood to propose within the next year.

In a more recent interview with Fox News, Randolph said she felt proposing at the end of the show would not have been an honest decision.

“I think that there was a lot of pressure on us during the show to follow what the show had done in the past, but we just really had to stay true to what we felt was right for us and our relationship and stay true to ourselves,” Underwood explained. “So that’s kind of why, because we didn’t want to stray from that. And honestly, it’s been so good. And it was one of the best decisions I think that we could’ve made for our relationship.”

“I think the one thing that, when we’ve talked about it, and we actually heard is, you know, why rush everything?” Underwood agreed. “And we’re just enjoying this moment in our lives. And we’re enjoying dating. We’re enjoying being sort of a normal couple. I know this is sort of a new normal and a new adjustment for us, but we’re having so much fun together. And it’s been great.”

While Bachelor Nation will have to wait until next year for another Bachelor, fans only have to wait a few days before The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette Season 15 features Hannah Brown, the former Miss Alabama USA 2018 who competed for Underwood’s heart.

Photo credit: ABC