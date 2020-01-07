‘The Bachelor’ Pete Weber Has Glitter All Over His Face, and Viewers Are Going Crazy About It

While the three-hour The Bachelor premiere had plenty of things going on, from constant reminders of Peter Weber‘s life as a pilot to Hannah Brown making a surprise appearance, there was one little detail that some viewers could not stop talking about. A few noticed that Peter appeared to have glitter on his face in early scenes. Peter previously appeared on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose him as the star of the new Bachelor season.

“There’s a glitter on Peter’s head and it’s driving me insane,” one fan tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The glitter on peters head is driving me crazy,” another wrote.

“Is no one else seeing this glitter all over Peter’s face and hair?” one fan asked.

Peter has glitter stuck to his forehead. Who did he motorboat during the break? #TheBachelor — Real TV Couple (@RealTVCouple) January 7, 2020

There was too much glitter for many viewers, who pointed out that several of the contestants were wearing dresses covered with it.

This season of The Bachelor picks up from the ending of Hannah’s Bachelorette season. Peter finished third place, leaving Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt as the final contestants.

Have these girls never seen #TheBachelor before? If every other girl wears a glitter dress… it definitely means your glitter dress won’t stand out. Don’t wear a glitter dress. Be better. — Tyler Theilken (@theilkjam) January 7, 2020

Enough with the pageant glitter dresses. #TheBachelor — Melanie🍂🍁 (@melanie1493) January 7, 2020

Hannah broke off her engagement with Jed though, and asked Tyler out on a date instead. Hannah later won Dancing With the Stars and made a surprise appearance on Peter’s Bachelor premiere, proving that she is not quite done with the Bachelor franchise.

Ahead of the season premiere, host Chris Harrison told Good Morning America Peter is a “phenomenal” Bachelor, but sometimes his sincerity can get in the way.

“I think sometimes [he can be] too sincere, too sweet. And that can lead to a bit of a train wreck,” Harrison explained. “There are some moments later down the road, kind of like [former Bachelor] Ben Higgins — such a fan favorite, such a sweet guy, but sometimes that can lead to trouble.”

“The toughest thing about Peter as a Bachelor was trying to figure out his type and the answer is, he doesn’t have one,” Harrison later said. “That is wonderful because he’s open to any experience but terrible as you’re trying to produce a show where a guy’s trying to find one woman. He really has a hard time narrowing things down.”

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor