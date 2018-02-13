‘The Bachelor’: Here Are Arie’s Final Four Women

And then there were four. As The Bachelor comes down to its final weeks before the finale, Arie Luyendyk Jr. narrowed his choices down to Lauren Burnham, Tia Booth, Becca Kufrin and Kendall Long in Monday’s episode, which took place in the beautiful Florence, Italy.

Jacqueline Trumbull surprised everyone when she eliminated herself during a shocking confrontation with Arie. The two had enjoyed a sweet one-on-one in Paris just a week earlier, but the 26-year-old research coordinator from Morgantown, West Virginia made it clear to the Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate agent that she had at least six more years left in her education and had no plans of relocating.

“I think I had this moment of doubt on our date,” she told Arie after surprising him in his hotel room. “There have been these swirling doubts since then, and I’m worried I’m going to end up in Scottsdale with you, married wondering how did we get here, because we didn’t have the base or foundation.”

The Bachelorette fan favorite Sienne Fleming accompanied Arie on a truffle hunting/cooking date in the Italian countryside, but ultimately the Bachelor decided to send her home.

“I feel like there isn’t anything wrong with us,” he said. “There isn’t anything that stood out, and I think I just haven’t felt things that I feel like I should be feeling at this moment. … I’m just following my heart.”

Fans also said goodbye to 22-year-old Bekah Martinez, whose massive age difference with the 36-year-old Bachelor proved to be too much. Arie sent the spunky contestant, who was awkwardly enough reported missing while filming the dating show, home on the group date after Tia suggested she might not be mature enough to be there.

That just leaves two blondes and two brunettes to battle it out for Arie’s heart in next week’s hometown dates.

Lauren, a 25-year-old tech salesperson from Virginia Beach, Virginia, earned her rose for the week after a one-on-one date with the handsome race car driver, during which they rode bikes around the beautiful Italian city.

Becca, a 27-year-old publicist, also won over Arie with a one-on-one date, in which they spent the day in Barga, Italy.

Tia, the 26-year-old Raven Gates look-alike (and BFF), earned her spot in the hometown date episode after raising her concerns about Bekah on the group date, giving fans and Arie alike an upcoming trip to Weiner, Arkansas.

Kendall, a 26-year-old creative director and taxidermy enthusiast, will also be in the running for the ring after the group date after showing season villain Krystal Nielson shocking kindness in a tense two-on-one date last week.

What will hometown dates hold? Tune in next week to the episode Bachelor Nation waits for all season long.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC