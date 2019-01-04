‘The Bachelor’: Cinderella Contestant Leaves a Shoe for Colton Underwood in Sneak Peek

The newest season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7, and ABC is rolling out a few sneak peeks of the women who will be vying for Colton Underwood‘s heart on the latest iteration of the long-running dating show.

One of them is clearly a fan of Disney movies, with a sneak peek showing contestant Erin arriving at the mansion in a horse-drawn carriage and sparkling blue dress, much like Cinderella arrives at the ball in the classic film.

As she steps out of her carriage, Underwood tells her, “You know how to make an entrance” before.

“I’m here looking for my Prince Charming, so I really can’t wait to get to know you better,” Erin tells him. “Come find me before the clock strikes midnight.”

She even leaves her high-heeled shoe outside for Underwood to pick up before making her way inside, proving that her commitment to character won’t stop once she enters the mansion.

In fact, Erin’s job is even listed as “Cinderella,” though her contestant bio shares that she actually works for her stepmother’s home improvement business. The 28-year-old also has multiple Cinderella-approved interests including ballroom dancing, expensive shoes and pumpkin spice lattes.

Some of the other contestants were on hand to witness the Texas native’s dramatic entrance, with one exclaiming, “There’s a horse and a carriage, y’all.”

“She’s literally wearing a light blue dress,” chimes in another, while another muses, “I really could’ve done a lot more than a bag of nuts.”

Once Erin arrives in the house, she meets the other women, some of whom didn’t seem to appreciate her Cinderella moment.

“All right, Cinderella, we’ll see what happens at midnight,” one cracked, while another lamented, “She totally took my idea. That was my idea.”

A third contestant told the camera, “There’s a Cinderella. It’s getting really crazy already!”

While it remains to be seen whether Erin makes it to the end, Underwood recently told The Hollywood Reporter that his season of the show will be different than anything aired previously.

“I did things differently. I sort of changed the game in a unique way,” he said. “I think it’s going to be unexpected for some people, but it’s also something that people are going to have an interest in and really find out more toward the end. I don’t want to ruin or spoil too much. But I’m really looking forward to this being the best season ever.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor arrives with a three-hour season premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC