‘The Bachelor’ Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Gives Birth to Baby in Her Closet

Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their baby boy into the world in a terrifying way. The Bachelor alumna revealed Tuesday she had welcomed her second child with her husband “accidentally” in her closet at home.

The former reality stars, who fell in love on the second season of the ABC dating series, welcomed their baby boy Tuesday. He was born weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz and is 20 inches long.

“We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long,” Tanner told PEOPLE. “Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!”

Jade and Tanner are also parents to daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, who will turn 2 on Aug. 17.

A few hours after announcing the baby’s birth, Roper took to Instagram to reveal her scary experience giving birth in her closet.

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Jade wrote alongside a photo showing her cuddling the newborn as paramedics and members of her family surrounded her.

“I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

The reality star said her water broke and 75 minutes later she was giving birth while “clutching a bench in our closet.”

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby,” she wrote.

She added: “I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms.”

The couple first announced their second baby together was on the way in late January, sharing a few family photos taken on the beach in which the mom-to-be was holding up a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!” Jade wrote. “We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

