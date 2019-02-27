Terry Crews’ Wife Rebecca Teases Family’s Return to Reality TV

It’s been almost 10 years since Rebecca and Terry Crews gave fans an intimate into their home lives on reality television, but could they ever go back?

Terry’s career skyrocketed as a comedian and an actor, with roles on Fox-turned-NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and most recently taking over America’s Got Talent hosting duties from Tyra Banks. Rebecca is on the heels of kickstarting her music career as her pseudonym Regina Madre.

Back in 2009, Terry and Rebecca led their own BET reality series, The Family Crews, airing for two seasons in 2010 and 2011. In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, Rebecca discussed the possibility for the family to return to reality television so many years later.

We have been offered a couple of shots at doing just that,” Rebecca told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Tuesday, Feb. 19 of their possible return.

“And my career would take a boost from it, but my husband is, you know, already kind of probably past the point that he’d want to do something along those lines… it depends on the schedule,” she added. “Because when we did that first show, it was kind of right after he did Chris, and before he did Are We There Yet? So it was like the perfect window, and the kids were not in school, and it just worked out, you know what I mean?”

Rebecca also said her husband’s busy filming schedule for his other commitments might make filming a reality series complicated in 2019, but never say never.

“I have had some opportunities with very big networks to do something along those lines,” she teased. “So I have to say that, you know, maybe it’s in the works, but there’s just gotta be a perfect timing.”

Despite their busy schedules, the couple managed to squeeze in a cameo appearance together on a recent episode of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

“It was a harrowing day. It was hot in LA in like a gravel pit somewhere in the heart of downtown,” Rebecca said of the experience filming the ABC series. “But when I tell you these girls were made for TV. These women were ready to go, and they pushed through some of the most gory athletic events I’ve ever seen pushed upon females in my life. They did not air half of the stuff these women went through.”

While she found herself impressed by how far the contestants were willing to go in search for love, Rebecca admitted she was happy to be there to help Underwood out so early in his season.

“It was wonderful being with Colton because he’s on a journey that’s very real for him,” she said. “And I can’t imagine how in a TV setting you’re going to find love, but people have.”

Maybe Terry and Rebecca can add date show hosts to their resumes in the future.