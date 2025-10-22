Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Weighs in on Family Feud

Gia Giudice is ready for the family drama to be over, once and for all. The Next Gen NYC star has been in the middle of her mother, Teresa Giudice, and aunt and uncle, Joe and Melissa Gorga’s feud since she was a little girl.

The on-again, off-again family dysfunction has played out publicly since the Gorgas joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 3. They briefly made peace amid Teresa and her ex-husband’s legal woes and his eventual deportation to Italy, but things changed when Teresa became engaged to her now-husband, Luis Ruelas.

The Gorgas didn’t attend Teresa’s wedding, which Teresa promised would be the final nail in the coffin. Teresa has long maintained that the Gorgas joined the show without her knowledge in an attempt to bring their issues to the forefront, which she says only heightened their family tension. The Gorgas deny such.

Season 14 of RHONJ showed the cast split between #TeamGiudice and #TeamGorga. There was no reunion special as the producers couldn’t figure out the logistics due to the tension. Production on Season 15 is on an indefinite hiatus as the families remain estranged. However, Gia and Teresa have provided an update on the family drama, stating that there’s hope for reconciliation.

“I really do hope they come to just a happy medium,” Gia, 24, shared on the Tuesday, October 21, episode of SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. “And I really just hope for peace for everyone.” Unfortunately, due to the parents’ fights, the Teresa and Joe’s kids don’t have an active relationship.

“That’s definitely unfortunate because obviously my mother and father are divorced and I am extremely close to my dad’s side,” Gia explained regarding her non-existent relationship with her cousins. “We know that it’s possible [to get along] even though your parents aren’t best friends or stuff didn’t work out, there’s still a way and room to have a relationship.”

She added, “Unfortunately, I think the circumstances were a little different just because it got so crazy on Housewives and it was just a lot. I don’t blame it on either one of us for not maintaining a relationship. I think it was difficult. It was a lot. I’m just hoping for peace and clarity between both of them, and I hope we can come back to at least just peace and respect.”

Earlier this month, Teresa revealed that she plans to meet up with her brother, despite Melissa previously saying she wasn’t open to such a meeting. Where Teresa and Melissa will go from here is unknown.

“Time does heal all wounds. And when time goes by, you forget things,” Teresa said during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s I Do Part 2 podcast. “I want to be a good example for my children.”

Joe said he’s open to meeting. “She did text me. She reached out,” he shared on an episode iHeartRadio’s The Eds podcast. “She would like to sit down and meet. I’ve never wanted to argue with her ever. It was not my intention. If I sit down with her and I hear her out, it has to be a lot of … it has to be very humble. It has to be real. It has to be, you know, ‘I’ve made mistakes,’ and we can move forward.”