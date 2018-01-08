Teresa Giudice Says She’s Getting ‘Great Advice’ From Divorce Attorney

Teresa Giudice sparked rumors of a split from her husband Joe Giudice Saturday, posting a photo with a divorce attorney saying she was getting “great advice.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member posted a photo to Instagram of her having dinner with Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis, a New Jersey divorce attorney.

The 45-year-old captioned the photo “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice” originally before changing it to “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs” with the hashtag “we both love food.”

La Forge-Kyriakoulis posted the same photo and captioned it, “Had another great night with [Teresa Giudice].”

Fans took the original caption as a clue alluding to Teresa planning to divorce Joe, who is currently serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

One person commented, “Divorce is on the horizon” while another said, “The ‘great advice’ part is doing something there… that’s intentional to stir up some drama… either for ratings or the last episode or something else.”

Teresa has been open about her rocky marriage to Joe in the past.

“Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea,” the reality celeb wrote in her book Standing Strong. “You don’t know what life will bring.”

In October, Teresa detailed her frustration with her marriage to PEOPLE.

“Well, I remember when I first started doing the show everybody kept asking me, ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ — I’m not answering that question anymore,” she said. “Because if you would have asked me back then if I thought I would ever go to prison, I would have said never. So I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

“I want [our marriage] to work,” she added. “But you know, when Joe comes home, he has to do the right thing. And then we’ll just move on from there.”

Photo credit: Bravo