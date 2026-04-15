Teresa Giudice Addresses Possibly Filming With Her Brother on Upcoming ‘RHONJ’ Season

Now that casting decisions have been confirmed for the 15th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are wondering how much of the reconciliation between the Giudices and the Gorgas will air. Or, if the reunion between the family will even last.

After years of estrangement and vowing to never speak again, let alone film together, Teresa Giudice – and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, have made amends. The family reunited ahead of the 2015 holiday season and say this time, they plan to keep it that way, on and off the show.

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Giudice and the Gorgas are confirmed to come back. Dolores Catania is also coming back, and new cast members will be added. Giudice was recently asked if she’ll film with her brother, and she said she doesn’t know.

“This is the thing, though: it’s baby steps,” she said. “And [I’m] not sure if we’re going to film together or not again. … If we do — not sure if we are, you know, Bravo hasn’t said anything — but if we do, after we film … this time I’m definitely gonna watch it,” she said on the Shawn & Andrew podcast. “Hopefully we’ll both have each other’s backs, that’s all I want,” she went on. “I want to show America what my family was really about, like how I was raised. My brother and I always had each other’s backs.”

Her daughter, Gia, interjected to give her opinion, saying her mother has been hurt by their family. “She always remembered that,” Gia said. “When people hurt her that she loved and really cared about, she always will remember that. And that’s something that she does. It’s hard to make her forget and move on.”Production on the season has already begun. The Breakfast Club host DJ Envy’s wife Gia Casey is reported to be on the upcoming season. She was previously slated to join the show in its early seasons but opted out amid marital trouble.