Teresa Giudice Addresses Husband’s Deportation in First Public Appearance Since Court Ruling

Teresa Giudice is asking for prayers following a judge’s ruling that her husband, Joe Giudice, would be deported to Italy following his ongoing prison sentence.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey Shore made her first public appearance since the deportation order was handed down at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and made a rare statement about her current family situation, reported PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source at the scene told the magazine that Guidice appeared to be in good spirits before making a brief statement.

“Everybody, please pray for my family that my husband Joe gets to come home see our daughter Gia graduate,” she said. “And that’s all I’m going to say.”

On Oct. 10, an immigration court ruled that following Joe’s ongoing 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in 2019, he would be deported to his native Italy. Guidice served just less than a year for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Guidice may have stayed mostly silent on this issue, but two of the Giudices’ children, 17-year-old Gia and 12-year-old Milania, have taken to social media to address their father’s deportation.

“Let’s fight this,” Gia captioned a video on Instagram earlier this month showing a man named Fred Rubino calling for an appeal of Joe’s deportation order.

She added alongside a throwback photo of her and her dad, “This is one of my favorite pictures of me and my dad. My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know. He would never harm a soul. He puts everyone else before himself.”

“I know who my father is and I think many of you do too,” Gia added. “My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did. He hasn’t felt or looked this good since he was in his 30’s. We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out. I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family. My father came into this country when he was one years old, the United States is the only country he knows, spread the word #bringjoehome.”

Milania also shared two photos of herself with her dad on Instagram after the ruling, captioning them, “My dad, who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home. We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you.”

“We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy,” Milania added alongside the hashtag “#heartbroken.”

Photo credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort