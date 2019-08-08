‘Temptation Island’: Meet the Season 2 Couples Just Announced

Temptation Island is back, and with it comes four new couples looking to test their relationships in the most extreme way possible. Thursday, USA Network dropped its first drama-filled trailer for the second season of the dating reality show, introducing fans to the couples ready to explore temptation — for better or worse.

Splitting up to date and live life among 24 sexy singles, the couples will have to figure out if they’re stronger together or ready to move on forever. If you thought Season 1 was hot and heavy, the network teased, just wait for the Season 2 couples!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Temptation Island returns to USA in October 2019. While you wait, keep scrolling to get your first glimpse at the new couples and the season trailer.

Ashley Howland & Casey Starkchak

Ashley Howland, 25, and Casey Starkchak are looking to test their love on Temptation Island after more than a year of dating following meeting on a dating app.

The “self-admitted Florida party boy” may have only been looking for something casual, but fell for sweetheart Ashley right off the bat. Recently, however, the Florida couple has been experiencing some “dark clouds” in their relationship after moving in together.

After being burned in past relationships, Ashley is struggling to reconcile Casey’s partying past, while he’s frustrated paying the price for other men’s mistakes and looking fondly on his single days.



Can these two overcome the past and move forward after a stint together on Temptation Island? Or is it time to swipe left on their future together?

Ashley Goldson & Rick Fleur

For four years, Ashley Goldson, 30, and Rick Fleur, 32, have had some high highs and low lows in their longterm relationship. Ever since the couple went on their first date, the two have been inseparable, but Ashley is becoming wary of Rick’s flirtatious behavior with other women behind her back.

While Rick loves Ashley, he feels like adulthood is finally the chance ot let loose and have fun after a tough childhood, even if it makes Ashley uncomfortable. Ashley, on the other hand, is questioning how much of this she can take from the man she thinks is her soulmate.

Will Rick learn to tone down his flirty ways? Or will Ashley learn to accept her man, even with his wandering eye?

Kate Griffith & David Benavidez

Kate Griffith, 34, and David Benavidez, 28, first met as rival sales execs, but soon sparks were flying across the boardroom.

Dating and living together for three years now, the two both swear they’ve been faithful throughout their relationship, but both have a history of infidelity — Kate on her ex-husband and David on his ex-girlfriend — so the issue of true is a hot-button issue for the two.



With Kate looking to start a family sooner rather than later, David still has some walls up and is hesitant taking that next step together. Can they get on the same page in Temptation Island?

Esonica Veira & Gavin Rocker

Esonica Veira, 30, and Gavin Rocker, 26, have been together for almost two years now, but with the former pageant queen getting ready to celebrate a major milestone, she’s itching for a proposal from her boyfriend.

Gavin, meanwhile, is struggling to make that commitment, admitting to past infidelity in the past and trying to reconcile his love for his girlfriend and his unwillingness to skate on thin ice for the rest of his life.

With family a major priority for both, Esonica also needs to determine if her prince is ready to become her king. Can the two straighten out their feelings for one another on Temptation Island?

New Trailer

Along with the new couples comes new drama, as evidenced by a Temptation Island trailer released by USA Thursday.

With a sneak peek at the sexy singles looking to make a connection with one of the coupled contestants, it’s clear there will be plenty of steamy hookups, broken boundaries and possibly the end of some serious relationships.

Inside scoop

Ahead of the Season 1 premiere of the Temptation Island reboot, longtime host Mark L. Wahlberg talked to PopCulture.com about the intensity of the relationship experiment, admitting he’s more than comfortable as the host on the show.

“It’s not an experiment maybe I would sign up for,” he joked. “The reasons people come on the show may make sense to them at the beginning, and it could be a mixture … but I’m not so naive to say people don’t think, ‘I’ll breeze through this and we’ll be on TV and have a vacation.’ Regardless of what your previous notions, what I will tell you is it will be very real very quickly.”

Advice to the couples

“First thing I would say to most couples is don’t go,” Wahlberg advised to people thinking about testing their relationship on Temptation Island. “It’s extreme. It’s that gap between fantasy and reality where, in reality, it’s a lot of pain you didn’t imagine.”

For those determined to take the leap, however, he advised, “I say, as far as this goes, there’s really no wrong move to make. You’re gonna react the way you’re gonna react, and that’s indicative of why they’re there in the first place.”

How to Watch

Temptation Island Season 2 returns to USA Network in October 2019. If you can’t tune in live, there’s more than enough opportunity to watch later with streaming episodes at USANetwork.com.

If you missed out on the drama of Season 1, sign in with your TV provider at the network’s website to binge the whole first season for free or purchase it on Amazon Prime streaming or Google Play.

Photo credit: Jerenny Medrano/NBCUniversal