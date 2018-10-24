Watch: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Taylor McKinney Recalls Ryan Edwards Threatening His Life in New Trailer

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney were in fear for their lives after a violently threatening phone call from her ex Ryan Edwards.

In a new clip from Monday’s season premiere of the MTV reality show, McKinney sat his wife down to explain what the father of her son, 9-year-old Bentley, had told him after reading a disparaging tweet about himself online.

“I just got a pretty disturbing phone call from Ryan,” he tells a shocked Bookout, who asks for more details.

After McKinney heard Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer dissing Bookout for wanting Edwards to pass a drug test before spending time alone with their son in the last season of Teen Mom OG, he fired off a tweet that clearly got under Edwards’ skin.

“Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his a— wiped, what do you think the dinner convos to be?” he wrote on social media at the time. “They should thank Maci for paying their ‘nursing school’…. But that’s none of my business.”

Having read the tweet, McKinney says Edwards called him in a “fit of rage,” saying he was “screaming and losing his mind.” Things quickly got serious, McKinney says, as Edwards told him “he’s gonna show up over here and put a bullet in my head.”

He continues, “He’s gonna come shoot up the house that not only our children live in, but his son. “

“Oh my god, that’s absolutely not OK,” Bookout responds, to which McKinney agrees, saying, “I mean, it’s pretty serious.”

“That is like extremely freaking serious, and he definitely owns guns,” Bookout says in disbelief. “I mean your son lives here. Who does that?”

It’s then that she decides to call the police. “I think we should call the cops and file a report so it’s at least on record and see what the cop says, like what our options are,” she says.

The two would eventually file for a restraining order against Edwards, who soon after would be arrested for violating the terms of his probation for a prior heroin possession conviction.

Last week, Bookout opened up about the tough legal step in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It was hard, like, as far is the decision goes, but at the same time it was necessary,” the 27-year-old mother-of-three said. “Especially after considering everything that, you know, has gone on and happened and everything, like, leading up to that point. It was kind of our only option.”

She added, “It’s an unfortunate situation, but sometimes I think things like that have to happen for things to change or get better. You’ve got to hit the lows to get back up.”

Teen Mom OG premieres an all-new season on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

