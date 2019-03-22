‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Claps Back After Rude Comments About His Infant Daughter

Tyler Baltierra is coming after online trolls criticizing his baby daughter, Vaeda.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a new adorable snapshot of the baby girl, who he welcomed with wife Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra on Feb. 21.

“Vaeda is a month old this week & [I don’t know] how it’s possible, but she keeps getting cuter!” he captioned the sweet image of Vaeda lying on a blanket, also adding a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart.

Catelynn also shared multiple photos of Vaeda on Wednesday, writing: “I’m obsessed and so is Novalee! #loveher #mygirls #vaeda #novalee #momofgirls.”

Baltierra later revealed, however, that some of their social media followers left “ridiculously asinine comments” criticizing the family’s newest member.

“Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn. We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self righteous & opinionated… & unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments,” Baltierra wrote in the comments section.

“Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts…but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth,” he added.

Baltierra then appealed to motivate his fans to “live with love.”

“Live with love & speak with peace,” he ended his note, “or karma is not going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”

Despite the trolls, Catelynn didn’t hesitate to make her own joke in the comments section.

“Sorry babe I totally cheated and Vaedas not urs,” she commented alongside an okay hand and two laughing crying emojis, dispelling any speculation that Tyler is not Vaeda’s biological father. She added the hashtags, “people are crazy” and “come on.”

Baltierra and Catelynn have been together for 13 years. The couple welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV‘s 16 and Pregnant. They later placed her for adoption before welcoming daughter Novalee Reign, 4, in 2015.

The couple previously opened up about the meaning behind Vaeda Luma’s name; Vaeda was inspired by the move My Girl, while Luma is another word for sunset.

Catelynn recently revealed what led to changing the baby’s name from the one they originally intended to call her, Tezlee.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” Lowell told Us Weekly. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”