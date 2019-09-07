‘Teen Mom’ Star Andrew Glennon Claps Back At Amber Portwood’s Claim He Has New Girlfriend

Andrew Glennon has something to say after Amber Portwood accused him of dating someone new. The Teen Mom OG star made headlines earlier this week when she claimed her ex-boyfriend had asked a woman he met on Instagram to visit him in Indiana just two weeks since their breakup. The couple separated after Portwood was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly threatening the cinematographer with a machete while he held their 1-year-old son.

Glennon fired back at Portwood’s allegations, which she made during the Teen Mom OG reunion in a conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky, sharing text messages he exchanged with the woman in question with Us Weekly. He claimed he started texting the woman after she reached out to him.

“I saw everywhere what happened with you and amber and I thought I would see if you’re doing ok,” she wrote.

Glennon then opened up to the woman about his relationship issues with Portwood. “Fly out here and teach me banking,” he texted her, to which she replied: “Haha, there’s not much to teach. It’s just looking good and selling products and auditing.”

He later texted that he was only a “2hr flight” from where she lived.

After the woman sent him a picture of her sunburned face, the outlet writes, Glennon called her “super pretty,” adding: “You look beautiful as is!”

The online friendship reportedly slowed down after Glennon accused the woman of leaking information about him to the press, which she denied in the messages.

“I don’t even know you,” he wrote. “You think just because my relationship is on the rocks I’m going to entertain a stranger coming onto me?… My heart is hurt, my family is broken, and you need to step the f–k back asap. I’m not on the market, never will be.”

Glennon also spoke with the outlet and said he only contacted the woman she was in a similar situation and gave him “lots of advice.” He said his references to her visiting him were “sarcasm” and said he wanted “to uplift someone who was bashing themselves” when he complimented the photos she sent him of herself.



“There has never been any romantic involvement between this woman banker and I,” he said. “I DO NOT want a girlfriend anytime soon and am perfectly happy being a single father raising baby James.”

A source opening up to the outlet, however, said Glennon’s text messages have not just happened with one woman.

“Andrew has made a habit out of inviting girls to Indiana. That woman is not the only one who he’d been talking to,” the source said. “Normally when you’re flirting with a woman you met online and you suggest she comes to visit, it isn’t really described as sarcasm.”