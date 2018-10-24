‘Teen Mom’ Shows Maci Bookout Learning of Ryan Edwards’ Arrest

Maci Bookout was not totally surprised to learn that her ex Ryan Edwards had been arrested again in March 2018.

On Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci was helping her son with Edwards, 9-year-old Bentley, finish his homework when she received a text message with the initial report saying her ex had been arrested for violating probation on an earlier charge of heroin possession.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He had attended rehab briefly the summer of 2017, and claimed to Bookout that he was sober throughout the previous season of Teen Mom OG, despite refusing to take a drug test in order to see his son.

While Bookout said she wasn’t sure what the probation violation Edwards had been arrested for was, she noted, “the mugshot is not good at all.”

When asked if they would tell Bentley about the new development with his dad, Bookout said, “He knows that if we say, ‘Hey, we’ve got talk to you about some stuff that’s going on with your dad,’ He definitely knows what’s coming after that.”

Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney added, “I definitely hurt for him. He’s only 9, he shouldn’t have to deal with these kinds if things. But Maci’s made it very clear, she’s not going to lie to him either.”

She added, “At this point, Ryan is still claiming to be sober, so who knows?”

Later, producers checked in with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, about how they would talk to their grandchild about their son’s arrest.

“I told him, ‘The most important thing is that your daddy’s clean.’ And he started crying. He gave me a big hug,” Larry said. “I said, ‘Buddy, he’s going to be OK. He’s got us, and he’s going to be fine.’”

Despite Jen and Larry’s insistence that their son was still sober, and that his arrest was due to a misunderstanding about community service hours, Bookout made it clear she didn’t think her ex was truly recovered.

“Everyone’s sitting around knowing there’s a problem and no one’s doing s— about it,” she said.

Following the March taping of Monday’s episode, Edwards would be arrested once again in July 2018 for another probation violation. He reportedly is now attending another rehab program in Alabama, taking a break from the program to visit wife Mackenzie Standifer after she gave birth to their son, Jagger, in early October.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV