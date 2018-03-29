Ryan Edwards ‘Needed More’ Time in Rehab to Deal With Addiction

After Ryan Edwards' shocking arrest for heroin-related charges Tuesday, those close to Teen Mom OG personality are reportedly worried his stint in rehab wasn't enough to effectively combat his addiction.

A show insider revealed to Us Weekly Wednesday that the 21 days of a 30-day rehab program Edwards completed after last season of the MTV series wasn't enough.

"There have been major concerns about Ryan's sobriety," the insider said. "At the upcoming reunion, his drug addiction is a major subject. Specifically, Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got."

Edwards, 30, checked into a treatment center in May 2017, shortly after he and wife Mackenzie Standifer had a quick wedding ceremony. Fans were shocked to see in the 2017 season finale of Teen Mom OG that Edwards, appearing under the influence, almost fell asleep behind the wheel of his car while driving to the ceremony.

This season, Standifer revealed that she had no clue about Edwards' struggle with drugs, which included heroin and Xanax, which she said he spent about $10,000 a week on, "using three times a day."

Edwards' arrest Tuesday was for breaking his probation that was related to his previous heroin possession charge, and couldn't have come at a worse time.

The day prior, in a preview for next week's episode of Teen Mom OG, it was revealed that Standifer and Edwards are expecting their first child together. Edwards already shares 9-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, while Standifer shares 4-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

Standifer, for her part, claimed to Radar on Wednesday that her husband remains sober regardless of the charges.

"Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab," she told the publication Wednesday. "Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine."

She would not comment on if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, "He took a drug test yesterday and passed."

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.