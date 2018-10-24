‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards ‘Can’t Stand Each Other,’ Source Says

Things may be worse than they seem between Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer.

The Teen Mom OG couple is expecting their first child together, reportedly a boy to be named Jagger, after a rough few years dealing with Edwards’ substance abuse and recent arrest for allegedly violating the terms of his probation for a prior heroin possession charge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An insider dished to Radar on Thursday that although the couple is trying to put on a united front at the Teen Mom OG reunion, things are much closer behind doors.

“Ryan and Mackenzie are off and on,” the source said. “Things are way worse than they seem. Neither one can stand each other.”

Standifer’s mom, they alleged, is “afraid” to intervene in the unhealthy relationship because her daughter once “threatened to take [4-year-old-son] Hudson away from her before.”

Edwards also shares 9-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout.

The source continued, “She just sticks around for the paycheck.”

The couple announced late in the season that they were expecting their first child together, with Standifer claiming, “Ryan was so excited he couldn’t contain himself.” But Edwards didn’t seem too thrilled with the news, saying, “Crib, stroller, diapers, clothes, baby food, bottles … Call me when he’s about three.”

Edwards, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, has claimed that he has been clean since attending a rehab program in May 2017, but ex Bookout claimed that he is “not clean” from his heroin and prescription drug use.

Bookout also filed for and was granted a temporary protective order against the father of her child.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in legal documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Edwards does not have custodial rights to their son Bentley, which has been a major point of contention during this season of the MTV show, with Bookout telling her ex he had to first pass a drug test to spend time alone with his son.

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.