Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer Are ‘Over’ Maci Bookout’s Drama

Ryan Edwards is on the road to recovery after struggling with drug issues in the recent past. Even though he is taking control of his life, his ex-girlfriend and Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout reportedly doubts his progress.

A source claiming to be close to Edwards, 29, says that Bookout, 26, believes that he hasn't made as much progress as he is indicating. The MTV star's opinions have reportedly become a source of frustration for Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer.

"Ryan is doing great since leaving rehab. He seems to have finally put his demons behind him and he's really committed to his sobriety. But Maci refuses to believe that his recovery is genuine and real," a source close to Edwards said while speaking with Hollywood Life. "It's like she's obsessed with him relapsing. She watches him like a hawk and is always on his back about being sober."

The source continued by saying: "Ryan is really frustrated. He gets it, he messed up, but he faced his issues and went and got treatment for them, and he believes that he now deserves support and the benefit of the doubt. Both Ryan and Mackenzie think that Maci is trying to cause drama; they're really over it and wish she would just move on."

While Edwards and Standifer, 20, may be frustrated with Bookout's behavior, the reality star is likely looking out for the well-being of their 8-year-old son, Bentley.

As seen on the last season of Teen Mom OG, Edwards and Standifer tied the knot. In the episode, Edwards' drug issues were well-documented as he was shown nearly passing out behind the wheel of a car while driving to the wedding. Soon after the wedding, Edwards check him himself into rehab.

The incident was filmed and aired on MTV, and the network came under fire for showing the footage and not intervening. MTV shared a statement in regards to the situation at the time.

"MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan's erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone's prior knowledge," the statement read.