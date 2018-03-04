Amber Portwood Absent From ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion Filming Amid Pregnancy Complications

The Teen Mom OG reunion is down another cast member!

Filming for the show took place this weekend, and a source who attended the filming revealed to Us Weekly Sunday that Amber Portwood was not able to attend due to “vomiting related to her pregnancy.”

The 27-year-old is currently expecting a son, James, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She already shares a 9-year-old daughter with ex Gary Shirley.

The source added that Portwood did end up filming a segment via satellite for the special.

Another Teen Mom face that fans shouldn’t expect to see at the reunion is Farrah Abraham, whom it was revealed last week has been replaced on the show by Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee.

Abraham is currently suing Viacom for $5 million, claiming the company “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes” due to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

Friday, Abraham shared with PopCulture.com exclusively her final thoughts for her castmates, as she wouldn’t be able to share them at the reunion.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy , hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture.com. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

She also sent one last warning to her fellow moms: “The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious.”

She concluded with well wishes for all, despite her condemnation of the reality show they share, saying, “As I start a new chapter, I wish all the families the best in safety and health.”

The 26-year-old told Us soon after news of her replacement that she would not be attending the reunion.

“MTV is not allowing me to attend the reunion, and my dad won’t attend if I don’t go. I can’t speak for my mom,” Abraham said Wednesday.

Mom Debra Danielsen did make an appearance during filming, the source continued.

“Farrah’s mom did make an appearance at the reunion. But [Farrah] wasn’t there, nor her dad,” adding that she was “surprisingly rational and calm.”

Abraham is currently in Los Angeles spending time with her new boyfriend Aden Stay, she revealed on Instagram.

One person who did show up was Catelynn Lowell, who has been in and out of mental health treatment centers since suffering a miscarriage in November.

“Catelynn was there and is doing so much better,” the source said. “Treatment benefitted her tremendously.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV