‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Welcomes Home Baby Vaeda in First Photo

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared the first photo of his newborn daughter Vaeda with wife Catelynn Lowell to his Instagram page Saturday, celebrating her coming home.

“Welcome home Vaeda! Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours,” Baltierra wrote alongside a heart-eye emoji, a crying face emoji and a face with hearts emoji.

The photo shows Vaeda in a colorful rocker, looking away from the camera, with the couple’s dog laying on the living room floor by her side.

The couple welcomed Vaeda Luma on Thursday, with Baltierra, 27, sharing a brief look at Vaeda’s birth certificate, which lists Vaeda at 19 and 3/4 inches long and weighting 6 lbs, 4 oz. It also shows that both mother and baby are healthy.

“She’s here & I’m in love!” Baltierra wrote in the caption.

Lowell also shared a photo of the bouquets she received from friends and family, adding “#blessed.”

Vaeda was born a few days ahead of her due date. Last week, Lowell revealed the due date was March 6, which would have been just six days before Lowell’s 27th birthday.

Baltierra and Lowell are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Nova, as well as 9-year-old Carly, who was placed up for adoption. In September, they announced Lowell was expecting again, after suffering a miscarriage in 2017 and a stay in a mental health treatment facility due to suicidal thoughts.

In September, Lowell said the pregnancy was a surprise, especially after the difficulties their marriage faced following the miscarriage. They even did a 30-day trial separation to learn more about themselves outside of their relationship.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” Lowell told Us Weekly at the time. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Today, the couple is in a happier mood. Aside from welcoming Vaeda, they celebrated Nova’s fourth birthday last month.

“Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!!” Baltierra wrote on Instagram to celebrate. “As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced. I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!”