‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Tyler Baltierra Shows off Losing 26 Pounds in Five Weeks

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is feeling good in his skin. The 26-year-old dad of two shared a before-and-after photo of his five-week, 26-pound weight loss so far on Instagram

The reality TV personality wrote that he was afraid to take a before photo because he thought he might fail.

“26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” he wrote.

Baltierra added that eating healthy not only helped him lose the weight, but also makes him feel better in general.

“But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM!” he wrote.

His followers left encouraging comments on the post like “Great job!!! Keep up the good work!!” and “you look great.”

“I’m glad to see you’re taking care of yourself as well. You’ve got a lot on your plate, but you and Cate are going to come out of all of this on top! Cheers,” one follower said.

“Wow good for you. Stay healthy for your baby girl,” another wrote.

Many people focused on Baltierra’s ears.

“even your ears shrunk haha! You look great, keep up the good work!!!” one person wrote.

“Your ear looks totally different!!!” someone else said.

Baltierra has previously broached the subject of weight loss on Teen Mom OG with his wife, Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra.

In 2016, Catelynn asked if she should join Weight Watchers.

“Just know that I love you no matter what,” he told her.

Catelynn announced Wednesday that she was returning to rehab for the third time to work through “childhood trauma.”

Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

The Teen Mom OG star broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH.”

In response to questions from fans on Twitter, the mother of two said her decision to go back to rehab stemmed from “childhood trauma.”

She previously checked into rehab in mid-November after revealing she was having suicidal thoughts. She and Tyler Baltierra have been through their fair share of difficult times throughout their more than decade-long relationship.

Both struggled with parents who had substance abuse problems; as a result, they decided to place their first-born daughter, Carly, up for adoption.

They have been married since August 2015 and are parents to their second daughter, Novalee Reign, 3.

Photo credit: Instagram / @tylerbaltierramtv