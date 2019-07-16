‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Stresses About Family Trip, Encountering His Dad

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell did not spend Mother’s Day together, as Baltierra headed off to Austin, Texas to be with his family as they celebrated his sister Amber’s one-year anniversary of sobriety. In a scene from Monday night’s episode, Baltierra and Lowell discussed his trip and why he wants to avoid clashing with his father.

Baltierra said he does “not really” have an idea of how his dad is doing, even telling Lowell he did not tell his father he was coming to Texas. Baltierra’s mother is also traveling to Texas, and he said she did not want to be around Batlierra’s dad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not going there for dad. This is for Amber,” Baltierra said. “And my dad has a way of like… you know, you go there and start talking about something, it automatically just turns around from being about Amber’s work that she’s completed… It just turns into like him…”

“He turns it around to himself,” Lowell said.

Baltierra said he did not want to make the trip about what is going on in his father’s life and his father’s sobriety.

“This is about Amber,” Baltierra said. “Amber went through a hell of a year, got sober, did the work and she’s still doing the work. Anyway, I’m not going there for my dad.”

Two weeks ago, Baltierra and Lowell went on a special trip together. They visited Carly, their 10-year-old daughter whom they gave up for adoption during 16 & Pregnant, and her parents. Lowell tweeted that their children Nova and Vaeda got to spend time with Carly during the trip.

Carly and her parents have stayed out of the public eye, but Lowell and Baltierra have often talked about the impact of giving a child up for adoption has had on their lives.

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” Baltierra wrote on Instagram in May, when Carly turned 10. “10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. 10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count.”

On Monday, Baltierra told a fan he felt no shame in putting Carly up for adoption.

“If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who can not have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top & call it home,” he tweeted, adding the hashtag “No Shame.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV at 9 p.m. ET Mondays.

Photo credit: Getty Images