Tyler Baltierra Reveals Wife Catelynn Was Thinking of ‘Ways to Kill Herself’ Before Going to Rehab

Teen Mom OG‘s Tyler Baltierra has revealed that prior to entering rehab, his wife, Catelynn Lowell, had been thinking of “ways to kill herself.”

In the most recent episode of the popular MTV reality series, Baltierra was forced to face life without his wife at his side as she sought treatment in rehab. During the episode, and just after dropping Lowell off, the father of two had an emotional phone call with his mother and sister, revealing just how bad things had gotten.

“She called in a frantic mode saying that she knows she needs help because she’s been thinking about all these ways to kill herself, and how she’s going to do it, and who’s going to be at her funeral. And then she miscarries on top of it all and it just throws her over the edge. It’s just crazy stuff,” Baltierra said.

Lowell originally entered rehab in November on a six-week treatment program for having suicidal thoughts following a heartbreaking miscarriage. Two and a half weeks after being released, the Teen Mom OG cast member announced she would be returning for another round of treatment.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” she wrote on social media in January. “THANK YOU [Tyler Baltierra] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

She concluded her message with the hashtag, “keep talking mental health.”

Fans theorized that Lowell and Baltierra may have suffered a miscarriage, which led to her mental health struggles, after the show teased their pregnancy while the couple kept quiet about the news on social media. Because the show is filmed months in advance, the pair would have announced their pregnancy to fans long before it aired on MTV, but instead of a happy announcement, they shared news of their multiple stints in treatment facilities. They confirmed the miscarriage during an episode that aired last week after Lowell visited her doctor and told a producer she lost the baby.

“We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there’s nothing you can really do, so it felt very similar to Carly,” Baltierra explained. “I mean, Carly’s a little different, because we have to — we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss, and you feel it. Like, I feel like you process it as a loss. So I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before.”

Lowell and Baltierra share 3-year-old daughter Novalee and are the biological parents to Carly, the baby they put up for adoption together while on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.