‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows off Dramatic Body Transformation

Tyler Baltierra continues to work on his body, giving fans an update after unveiling an intense 40-lbs weight loss in June.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to update followers on how working out has put him closer to his fitness goals, showing a side-by-side progress selfie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 MONTH BEFORE & AFTER! Finally making some progress on this goal of mine. I think It’s important to document your journey, even if you don’t ever decide to share it, because the days you don’t feel like putting in the work are the days those pics come in handy to motivate 😏💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ztxdAvYWjz — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 7, 2018

“1 MONTH BEFORE & AFTER! Finally making some progress on this goal of mine. I think It’s important to document your journey, even if you don’t ever decide to share it, because the days you don’t feel like putting in the work are the days those pics come in handy to motivate [bicep emoji].”

The photo comes a month since the reality TV personality shocked fans by showing off his then-new, toned body, which he appears to keep working on based on the new photos.

“Hard work is paying off! It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40 lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM! [Crushing these personal goals] [It feels great].”

In the photo, the reality star who is married to Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra, wrote, “Finally getting my abs back.”

Back in February, Baltierra revealed he had lost 30 pounds in two months and it was due to a big change in his eating habits.

“The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! [Motivated],” Baltierra tweeted. “I’m not really ‘on a diet,’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.), filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”

Baltierra has also been open about dealing with suicidal thoughts, recently sharing a poem about the subject on his Instagram.

The poem he posted details a heartbreaking time at age 11 when he was dealing with his father, Butch Baltierra, going back to jail due to his substance abuse issues.

The poem, which is quite graphic and could be triggering for readers, can be read in full here.

He wrote as a caption on his poem, “I wasn’t going to post this poem…but I know that I’m not the only one who went through mental health struggles & I know that someone can relate to this experience, which is why I decided to vulnerably share this with you guys. This was written about a very dark time in my life & I still don’t like to categorize myself as a survivor but the older I get, the more I realize that we are ALL survivors & we ALL are worthy enough to live! #YouAreNotAlone #PoetryIsMyBrainsFreedom #KeepTalkingMH #SickNotWeak.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).