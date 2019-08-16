‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Estranged Boyfriend Andrew Glennon to Leave Indiana Following Her Arrest

Andrew Glennon is reportedly wanting to make a big change after his girlfriend Amber Portwood‘s arrest. A new report claims the Teen Mom OG star’s boyfriend is ready to leave Indiana after Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery in July.

Glennon reportedly filed a notice of intention to relocate his residence from Indiana to Malibu, California in November. The cinematographer moved to the state shortly after he began dating Portwood and they had their first child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was not revealed if the 15-month-old baby, James, would also be moving out of the state with his father, PEOPLE reported. Glennon filed for sole custody of the toddler several days after Portwood was arrested on July 5 follow allegedly wielding a machete and attacking him while he was holding James.

After her arrest, Portwood was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

According to an affidavit from the incident released by Radar Online, Glennon claimed Portwood had allegedly taken a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling the weapon on him. Glennon alleged in the papers that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” during the argument.

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon said Portwood “regurgitated the pills.”

Portwood then “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” the documents read.

Glennon spoke out about the alleged attack three weeks later in an interview with DailyMail TV.

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself,” he said at the time. “The future’s unknown. All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.”

“If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it,” he added. “There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I.”

Portwood has not commented on the incident publicly, though she has hinted at it in various cryptic posts on social media, including one where she accused Glennon of cheating. He shut down the rumors during the interview, saying he never cheated on her.

During the interview, Glennon also revealed he ad James will no longer appear on Portwood’s reality series. Teen Mom OG is currently airing at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.