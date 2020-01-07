‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Shares Rare Instagram Updates Ahead of the Birth of His Daughter

Ryan Edwards is giving Teen Mom OG fans a rare peek inside his life as he and wife Mackenzie Edwards prepare to welcome their second child together. While Maci Bookout’s former beau largely keeps away from social media after a number of brushes with the law over the past few years, he took to social media to celebrate some of the positive things in his life over the holiday season.

Two days after Christmas, Edwards took to Instagram with a photo of his new amp, captioning the photo, “New toy for the man cave.”

Tuesday, Edwards once again shared a photo of his accomplishments, posting a picture of a newly-welded project with the caption, “Not to bad for a no name welder (sic).”

Edwards’ followers were happy for him on both accounts, with one commenting, “Looks pretty damn good!” and another adding, “NICE!”

While Edwards has struggled over the last few years, having served time in both jail and rehab after finding himself addicted to heroin, his father, Larry Edwards told The Sun last month that the MTV personality was back on his feet and awaiting the birth of his daughter.

“Ryan is doing great. He’s wonderful. No problems at all. Things are going well. He’s sober. He’s staying busy. Mackenzie keeps an eye on him!” Larry said, adding that his son and Standifer have purchased a new home. “They have moved in. The house is halfway between us and her mom and dad.”

Edwards’ struggle with the law, as well as his erratic behavior, has led to strife between he and Bookout, as they share 11-year-old son Bentley, but Larry explained, “As long as everyone behaves themselves then we can forget all about it and go back to being normal.”

Standifer and Edwards are expected to welcome their daughter this month after announcing the pregnancy in July. The little one will join the couple’s other child, Jagger, who was born in October 2018, along with Bentley and Mackenzie’s son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Photo credit: MTV