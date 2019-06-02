‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Resurfaces With Wife Mackenzie Standifer After Jail Sentence

Ryan Edwards, the ex of Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, has resurfaced on social media in the wake of his release from jail.

Edwards, 31, posed for a trio of snaps alongside his wife, Mackenize Standifer. In the Saturday evening snaps, Standifer, 22, revealed that the couple is currently on vacation.

Based on the goofy smiles and poses, the couple seem to be enjoying loads of quality time together and are sharing a laugh or two along the way.

The photo has been liked more than 16,000 times since it was posted. The couple also received many encouraging comments from Teen Mom fans who hoped Edwards’ tough times were behind him.

“[Oh my God] he looks so good and you both look so happy,” one fan wrote. “It’s super weird that I’m commenting on this since I don’t personally know you [laughing my a— off] but you guys look so happy and healthy I can’t help it [laughing out loud].”

Another wrote, “Ryan looks happy [and] healthy. Hope so for both!”

It is unclear if the couple’s shared child, infant Jagger, was with them. It is also not clear if Edwards’ son Bentley or Standifer’s son Hudson joined them on the summer getaway.

In April, Edwards was released from the Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after serving a three-month sentence for theft and heroin possession, which stemmed from an outstanding warrant.

Edwards has kept relatively quiet since his release, only posing for one other photo, which was an Easter snap alongside his wife and their children.

However, Bookout has updated Teen Mom fans on the status of her parenting relationship with him, saying she hasn’t seen him herself since his release.

“I haven’t seen him or anything. [He] hasn’t had the chance to impact [me] or have an impact yet,” Bookout recently told Us Weekly. As for a relationship with Standifer, she added, “We don’t really have a relationship. It’s not negative. It’s not a bad relationship, there’s just really not one.”

However, she did note that she has not hidden Edwards’ struggles from bentley, know that he will discover them one way or another.

“Even if people don’t talk about us, like, we’re on TV at home, kids always tell the truth,” she said. “People are talking about it at home. So I definitely don’t want him going to school and some kid saying, ‘Oh so-and-so told me’ or ‘my mom showed me’ or ‘I saw this.’”

She added, “I think just from the standpoint of him being able to process, comprehend and understand, and get through it in a healthy manner, I think he needs to know what’s going on. So that I can also, as his parent, reinforce that he does have love around him and support around him. And that’s life; things happen but it’s going to be OK.”