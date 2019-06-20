‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Reportedly Accused Wife Mackenzie Standifer of Cheating While He Was in Jail

Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards reportedly accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of cheating on him while he was in jail on heroin and theft charges.

“He accused her of cheating and whatever else he thinks happened while he was gone,” a source told Radar Online Wednesday. “She was crying and didn’t understand what she did wrong.”

According to the insider, Edwards’ claims were inspired by Standifer’s recent decision to change up her hair color and fashion style. “He isn’t happy with her transformation,” the source claimed.

The insider said Standifer is “not about to deal with being put down by him and his accusations when she’s done everything to try and be there for him,” adding that Standifer made changes to her lifestyle for him, not for anyone else.

Edwards, 31, was released from prison on April 15 after he was arrested in January on outstanding warrants. His charges included violating his probation from a 2017 possession of heroin charge. He also faced charges for theft when he left a bar in December 2018 without paying the bill. The theft charge was later dismissed.

In the past, Radar Online reported that Edwards cheated on Standifer after he was released from rehab in December 2018. He reportedly used Tinder to arrange a date with a woman he sent nude photos. The woman claimed they met and had sex.

Edwards is featured in Teen Mom OG as the father of Maci Bookout‘s eldest child, Bentley Edwards, 10. He also shares son Jagger Edwards with Standifer. He missed Jagger’s birth in October, as he was in rehab at the time.

During an episode of Teen Mom OG this month, filmed while Edwards was still in prison, Standifer opened up about how difficult life had been while he was behind bars.

“I think what people don’t realize though is Ryan’s been arrested three times, and every time he’s been arrested, I’ve been there,” Standifer told a friend in the episode. “Like, I have watched him get put in handcuffs three times. It’s torture.”

This time, she said, “I was so sad, because he went around to the back of the car and got [son Jagger] out and was like, ‘I love you Jagger, I gotta go.’”

Standifer admitted she did not visit Edwards every day, even though families could.

“I just think it’s gross,” Standifer said of jail. “I don’t like it. God, it’s just so frustrating, I never want to be here again. And I’ve said that about a few things … but there’s nothing I can do.”

On Monday, Bookout took to Twitter to blast MTV for spending so much time on Edwards’ problems instead of her life.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES,” she wrote.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.