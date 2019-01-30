‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Will Remain in Jail Until April After Arrest

Ryan Edwards will serve time in jail until April 15 after the Teen Mom OG star’s latest arrest, Us Weekly confirmed Tuesday.

The public relations manager for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told outlet that Edwards, 31, will remain in the county jail until April 15 after being arrested on Jan. 23 for theft of services under $1,000 and an outstanding warrant for heroin possession.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ initially reported that Edwards was arrested after allegedly walking out on a $36 bill at Bud’s Sports Bar in December after ordering six whiskey drinks.

As previously reported, Edwards’ trouble with the law first began in March 2017, when he was arrested for heroin possession. Following the first arrest, the MTV personality checked into rehab.

A year later Edwards was arrested and booked for violating the terms of his probation in March 2018 and again for the second time four months later while the reality star’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was expecting their first child together. (Edwards also shares 10-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout).

In September, Edwards returned to treatment, where he spent 90 days before returning home in around Thanksgiving. In October, Standifer welcomed the couple’s son, Jagger, with Edwards video chatting in to see his newborn.

After Edwards returned home, Standifer took to Instagram to defend her decision to stay with her husband, sharing a photo of him rocking their child and writing it, “He’s the biggest help. I love this man,” in response to a fan asking, “How’s life now that Ryan’s home with the kids and new baby?”

She added that when the new father finally did meet his son in person, he “wouldn’t let him go. Sweetest moment I’ve experienced.”

The new mom concluded, “God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

Standifer has yet to address the most recent arrest, but Edwards himself opened up about his addiction six months prior on Instagram.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know,” he wrote on social media on July 20. “I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV