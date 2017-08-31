‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards and Mackenize Standifer Reportedly ‘Causing Chaos’ While Filming

After the week of reports and rumors about the status of Ryan Edwards’ marriage to Mackenzie Standifer, it appears the couple’s turmoil is “causing chaos” during the production of Teen Mom OG.

The cast members have reportedly been dealing with some major tension since Edwards was allegedly caught sexting another woman he met on Tinder. According to sources speaking with Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Edwards, who has a child with OG cast member Maci Bookout, has moved out of the couple’s house for the time being and is staying with his parents.

Furthermore, he’s allegedly told crew members that he’s blocked Standifer’s number and wants a divorce.

“He did not just say it in passing,” the source said. “It was mentioned multiple times to multiple people on the crew.”

Meanwhile, the crew has resorted to just filming Standifer, as Edwards has been hard to contact and film since the move. The source said that she wanted to leverage the situation and get MTV to pay for a vacation for her and her friends. She said the crew could film the expedition, of course, and could be angled as her “getting away from it all.”

MTV turned down the idea, which hasn’t sat well with the OG regular. She’s apparently refusing to talk about the situation with Edwards unless she’s paid more for her time.

“The crew has been filming Mackenzie over the last week or so, give or take,” the source said. “She has not made it easy and at times she’s refused to talk about the Ryan drama on-camera, but has stated that she will talk if they pay her more.”