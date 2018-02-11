‘Teen Mom OG’ Reportedly Replacing Farrah Abraham

Is Teen Mom OG done with Farrah Abraham?

Reports emerged Saturday that the reality star has been fired from the MTV series, and they are already rounding out her replacement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Hollywood Life, fans got their first peek at the showdown between Abraham and the show’s crew, apparently leading to her dismissal.

On Jan. 25, Abraham, 26, reportedly thought the cameras were brought in to document her furniture store’s one-year anniversary, but instead they were there to break the bad news, which was also in response to her then-upcoming Halloween porn performance.

Abraham tweeted footage of her showdown with a crew member, writing, “I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older than I am.”

I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older then I am 🛢👋👋 pic.twitter.com/yCLvSrAUmM — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 25, 2018

With Abraham seemingly out, Hollywood Life believes one of two front-runners may soon be announced as her replacement.

MacKenzie Standifer, 21, was fired from the show in October. Not long after, MTV began negotiating a new contract, according to InTouch. She is married to Ryan Edwards.

“They are planning to pay her around $3,000 an episode to take the fourth spot on Teen Mom OG,” a source told the outlet. “That would obviously be significantly less than the other girls make. It is not a done deal yet, but the consensus is that Mackenzie Edwards will get the spot.”

Another possible addition is MacKenzie McKee. Fans will remember that she appeared on the third season of Teen Mom.

There’s a production team that’s been going down to Oklahoma to film Mackenzie over the past few weeks,” a crew insider told Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Right now, they are planning to use that footage to do a ‘Teen Mom’ special. It will likely be ‘Being Mackenzie’ but that hasn’t been totally confirmed yet.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.