‘Teen Mom OG’: Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards Expecting First Child Together

Teen Mom OG cast members Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are expecting their first child together.

The reveal came in a preview for the April 2 episode of Teen Mom OG. In the clip, Standifer is shown revealing a positive pregnancy test to a producer named Jeni.

As shown in the below still released by MTV, the 21-year-old Tennessee native is thrilled about the news.

Standifer has yet to acknowledge the reveal on social media.

On the show, the couple has been weighing the possibility of having a child, Edwards ensure his wife he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” Edwards told his wife.

While Standifer, who has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship, is not one of the core Teen Mom cast members, her and Edwards play a major part in the series. Edwards is the father of Bentley Edwards, the son of main cast member Maci Bookout.

Edwards and Standifer secretly eloped in May before Edwards headed to rehab for addiction struggles. In November, they held a proper wedding ceremony.

Teen Mom OG fan reaction was mixed. Before the reveal, the show’s Twitter account asked fans if the couple “should wait to expand their family.” The results were not favorable for the couple, with 84 percent of those polled saying they should wait.

Plus fans extended their displeasure into full tweets.

“That’s messed up if she’s pregnant,” one fan wrote. “[Ryan] should’ve listened to his mother and made his health a priority.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.