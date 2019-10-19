‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Kisses Ex Josh Despite Divorce Filing

Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie McKee has posted a photo kissing her ex, Josh McKee, and fans are not sure what to think. Late Friday night, Mackenzie posted a pair of shots with Josh, and in one, she grabbed his face kissing him on the cheek. In the second, the two are seen moments later, smiling and holding one another.

View this post on Instagram Best friends forever A post shared by mackenzie Mckee (@mackenziemckee) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:23pm PDT

It’s unclear what the picture is supposed to mean, but it is likely just too exes being friendly with one another. Mackenzie stated that they were BFFs in the caption, presumably to dampen any expectations that the pair’s divorce was off. However, it did not help that Mackenzie posted another shot with Josh in her Instagram Story. In that one, they seemed pretty cozy, with Josh holding her as they seem to be in a loving embrace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This reunion confused onlookers. Many thought it meant the marriage was back on and took to the comments to either praise or defend her for possibly getting back with Josh.

“Working on a relationship and fixing what’s broken can definitely be done!” one user wrote. “Time, effort and patience are all important. Happy for you guys!”

“You cannot be serious,” a second wrote. “Good way to confused your kids and your fans bouncing back and forth like this. Make a decision and stick with it.”

Another wrote, “I think you’re an incredible, strong, brave, beautiful Godly woman and I know you’ve got any situation that life throws at you, including these trolls! Do YOU Mac.”

Reconciliation would be odd, being as the MTV personality has clearly laid out what would have to happen if Josh wanted to live with her as husband and wife again. She, too, noted that she also had loads of flaw that Josh would likely not forgive.

“If I was ever dumb enough to be with Josh. He has to start from scratch.. fight for me, ask me to be his gf, propose, than marry me. And if that’s another man first than that’s how it was suppose to be,” she recently wrote on Twitter. “Also if he is dumb enough to be with me. I’m not going to pretend I was a good wife. I wasn’t. And for that I apologize. I’ve lied, I’ve cheated, and stopped showing an ounce of affection for 3 years. Etc… we are both idiots and need a fresh start. Probs not with each other.”

Photo Credit: MTV