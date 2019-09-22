‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Reacts to Leaked Amber Portwood Assault Audio, Condemns Co-Star’s Actions

Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout has weighed in on the latest turn in co-star Amber Portwood‘s domestic abuse scandal. Audio recently surfaced that appears to feature Portwood berating, threatening and assaulting her now-ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who recently accused her of domestic abuse and putting their child in danger. Bookout had been unwavering in her support of Portwood, who she is friends with off-screen, but this audio appeared to make her re-think her stance. In a statement published on Tuesday, Bookout condemned abuse and violence, and offered to get Portwood “the help she needs.”

“My heart breaks for everyone involved and affected by this terrible situation,” Bookout wrote. “I do not condone or support abuse or violence of any type. Amber has been a close, genuine friend of mine for many years, I will support her in getting the help that she needs. I truly hope and pray that everyone involved receives the help necessary to recover from what has happened and the guidance to prevent future incidents.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fan reaction to the post was fairly divisive, as one would expect in this sort of situation.

While some applauded Bookout wanting to help rehabilitate her friend, some thought the note either came off as not genuine enough or not doing enough to comfort the alleged victims of the violence, Glennon and his son with Portwood, 1-year-old James.

No mention of Andrew? Any words for not also supporting him or reaching out while you all were partying before Ambers court hearing? A man verbally and physically assaulted in front of his child by your close genuine friend that you plan to support? You are better than this!!! — NOT PC RN 🎩🎩💛🖤 (@not_PC_RN) September 17, 2019

I love you most for supporting a friend in need at the weakest moment rather than turn away and let them struggle on their own. This is what makes you a great friend. Praying for amber — Denise Marie (@DeniseMarie726) September 17, 2019

This just comes off as scripted and fake….you need to have a come to Jesus moment with your friend.. Bc this has been going on for 10 years…. — Leah (@Ldub1985) September 17, 2019

Teen Mom OG is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom 2, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Marc Royce/Corbis via Getty Images