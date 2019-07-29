‘Teen Mom OG’: Gary Shirley Offers ‘All of My Support’ to Amber Portwood After Arrest

Gary Shirley is lending his support to ex Amber Portwood after the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for alleged domestic battery earlier this month. The MTV personality stirred up controversy on Twitter Monday after standing behind the mother of 10-year-old daughter Leah as Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, files for sole custody of their 1-year-old son James following the incident.

“All I could ask is for is [Amber Portwood] to be happy & healthy,” Shirley wrote in a tweet, adding that she has “all of my support” with the show continuing Monday with an all-new episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For some fans, the tweet was in bad taste, being that Portwood is accused of threatening Glennon, who was holding their young son, with a machete. Others pointed out how odd it was for Shirley to stand behind Portwood after she was previously convicted of domestic violence, serving time in jail following a 2010 fight in which she assaulted Shirley on camera.

All I ask if they amber learns a lesson, Takes personal responsibility for what happens, mtv fires her because this is the 2nd documented time she’s been accused of DV, and people stop defending her. I think what her cast members did is disgusting and they need to be called out — Glenda Maria Davis (@Glenda_MariaDA) July 29, 2019

This tweet is all kinds of Yikes!

Using Ambers current psychosis and domestic violence charges as a way to promote tonight’s episode is the exact reason this show needs to be canceled or completely recast.

🤢🤑 — Jyoung (@resistingjen) July 29, 2019

MTV needs to cancel this show completely. You should have stood next to Leah’s brother, not Leah’s mother. She is watching you just as much as she is watching amber. What you don’t do is just as important as what you do-do. — Kelly scott (@Armywife4life98) July 29, 2019

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p..m ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images