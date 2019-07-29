Reality

‘Teen Mom OG’: Gary Shirley Offers ‘All of My Support’ to Amber Portwood After Arrest

Gary Shirley is lending his support to ex Amber Portwood after the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for […]

Gary Shirley is lending his support to ex Amber Portwood after the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for alleged domestic battery earlier this month. The MTV personality stirred up controversy on Twitter Monday after standing behind the mother of 10-year-old daughter Leah as Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, files for sole custody of their 1-year-old son James following the incident.

“All I could ask is for is [Amber Portwood] to be happy & healthy,” Shirley wrote in a tweet, adding that she has “all of my support” with the show continuing Monday with an all-new episode.

For some fans, the tweet was in bad taste, being that Portwood is accused of threatening Glennon, who was holding their young son, with a machete. Others pointed out how odd it was for Shirley to stand behind Portwood after she was previously convicted of domestic violence, serving time in jail following a 2010 fight in which she assaulted Shirley on camera.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p..m ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images

