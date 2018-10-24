‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Gary Shirley Brands Ex Amber Portwood a ‘Come and Go Mom’

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley are burying the hatchet after some less-than-kind things were said between the two exes on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The two have been somewhat at odds throughout the season, as Shirley has felt that Portwood abandoned their daughter Leah, 9, seeing the child only two or three times over summer break while dealing with her break-up with ex Matt Baier and meeting new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

But in last week’s episode, when Shirley called his ex a “come and go kind of mom,” word got back to Portwood on social media, who immediately called her co-parent out for being “two-faced.”

“For them to act like I’m an absent mother is just bulls—. I’m not an absent mother, I’m here for my kids,” she tells a producer in Monday’s episode. “Obviously I don’t deal with my emotions that well, my mental illness, I’m not as strong as people think. Sometimes I’m broken.”

She also expresses fear that Leah would hear her dad and stepmom talking about her negatively, and that the child would start to pick up those attitudes.

But when Shirley hangs up from an angry call with Portwood, he’s even more incensed.

“The reality of it is you didn’t see Leah for a month at a time,” he told wife Kristina after the call. “I can’t take a break. Millions of parents can’t take a break because they had a bad day at work or because they got a divorce. That’s the reality of life.”

He continued: “The whole entire life of Leah, it’s been damn excuses, one to the next. And I’m the one whose always to blame for her actions,” he said, giving her drug abuse and arrest as an example. “You broke up with Matt [Baier] and got boyfriend before you could even see your kid. …Put your damn kid first.”

Shortly before the episode aired, however, Shirley and Portwood made it clear that they have since made up.

@AmberLPortwood I know we have overcome a lot since tonights episode was filmed however, I feel horrible For the things I’ve said in tonights episode & probably next weeks as well. I’m sorry & I want to continue to strengthen the co-parenting relationship we have. Plz forgive me. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) March 27, 2018

@AmberLPortwood You’re my baby Mama & even if I’m given a reason to be upset with you I should still respect you. I’m not perfect and I never will be. I want your time with baby James to be precious and I don’t wanna bring you down from this joyful time in your life. Again sorry. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) March 27, 2018

“I know we have overcome a lot since tonights episode was filmed however, I feel horrible For the things I’ve said in tonights episode & probably next weeks as well,” Shirley tweeted at his ex. “I’m sorry & I want to continue to strengthen the co-parenting relationship we have. Plz forgive me.”

“You’re my baby Mama & even if I’m given a reason to be upset with you I should still respect you. I’m not perfect and I never will be,” he continued, referencing Portwood’s unborn baby boy with boyfriend Glennon. “I want your time with baby James to be precious and I don’t wanna bring you down from this joyful time in your life. Again sorry.”

Portwood soon responded with a message of forgiveness of her own.

All we can do is move forward and focus on the good in our family and the relationship we have today. No matter what struggles we go through we can work it out. Thank you for the apology🤰❤ #TeenMomOG — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) March 27, 2018

“All we can do is move forward and focus on the good in our family and the relationship we have today,” she tweeted. “No matter what struggles we go through we can work it out. Thank you for the apology🤰❤ #TeenMomOG”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

