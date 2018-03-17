Farrah Abraham Compares ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Star Maci Bookout’s Latest Project to Adult Films

Farrah Abraham slammed her former Teen Mom OG co-star Maci Bookout for agreeing to star in an upcoming episode of Discovery‘s Naked and Afraid, which Abraham called “really pornographic.”

“If you’re saying I do pornographic things then I think that’s really pornographic,” Abraham told Radar Online‘s Teen Mom Time podcast. “Was I on a celebrity sex tape? Yeah. Things happen… You have to role with the punches.”

The 26-year-old Abraham continued, “To hate or be jealous… I think that’s narrow-minded. I get Maci’s point of view, but the realization is you’re on Naked and Afraid now. At least I’m not Naked and Afraid!”

Earlier this month, sources told Radar Online that Bookout filmed an episode of the long-running Discovery Channel series, in which two total strangers have to help each other survive in the wilderness while not wearing any clothes. Unlike Abraham’s adult films, the network censors the participants’ private areas for basic cable audiences.

“Filming lasted like three days,” a source told Radar Online. “[Ex-boyfriend] Ryan [Edwards] and his wife Mackenzie watched her son Bentley while she was filming.”

“Maci spent a great deal of time training for the show before she left,” one source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “She got to bring a few extra ‘personal’ items than the typical contestant on the show, but other than that, she didn’t get a lot of special treatment.”

According to Radar, Edwards was not thrilled with Bookout doing the show, but he agreed to keep an eye on her 9-year-old son for her while she filmed.

“They thought it was awesome she was able to experience that and be able to experience that and be able to show she can make it in the wilderness,” the source said.

Bookout and Abraham have feuded for years, and Abraham has only turned up the heat since leaving Teen Mom OG for good. Still, she told Radar she was trying to get away from the negativity in her life and wished her former co-stars “the best.”

“I separated myself from all of them for their health and well-being,” Abraham said. “They were overtaken by jealously and hate. For me, to keep away from them is better. I can’t be swindled into substance abuse, narrow mindedness and negativity.”

Abraham was reportedly fired from Teen Mom OG for her work in the adult entertainment industry. In February, she filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom for “sex shaming” her. She claims Teen Mom OG executive producer Morgan J. Freeman went to her Texas home in October 2017, where she harassed and humiliated her for her choice of work.

Abraham has been replaced by MacKenzie McKee, who appeared in the short-lived Teen Mom 3.

It’s not clear when Bookout’s Naked and Afraid episode will air. New episodes of Teen Mom OG air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.