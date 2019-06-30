‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Sound off on Amber Portwood’s Pregnancy Tease

Teen Mom OG fans let their voices be heard after a new clip from next week’s episode featured Amber Portwood teasing she might be pregnant again. Portwood already has two children, including one with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

In the preview for Monday’s episode of the MTV series, Portwood is seen carrying a bag of gifts. She then tells the camera, “I might be pregnant again.”

Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley gives an eyeroll before her mother, Tonya Portwood, bluntly asks Portwood when she and Glennon plan to get married.

Portwood is shocked by her mother’s question, but the aftermath of the scene is not shown in the trailer. Viewers will have to tune in on Monday at 9 p.m. ET to see what happens next.

“What’s wrong with these friggin people…having kids all the time by different men and none of them [are] married…their parents raised them right didn’t they,” one Twitter user wrote, most conservatively.

“This show is [too] much. Give a baby up. Dad has custody of another one. And here we go again having another baby,” another chimed in on Facebook. “This show is really the [opposite] of what they we’re trying for. When are they going to stop making it seem ok to have babies when [they’re] not in the right state of mind. They can’t keep a relationship with one man. Stop while your ahead…. Please…Children are not accessories.”

“She [can’t] handle being up with the baby early in the morning while her husband recovers from minor surgery for maybe a week at the most. She should wait until [she’s] more mature and responsible to bring another baby in to the world,” another wrote.

“Since this was filmed months ago, I doubt she’s pregnant. We would know by now,” another fan pointed out.

This is not the first time Portwood thought she might be pregnant. In a November 2018 episode, Portwood told Glennon she was not feeling well during the trip to New York City to meet with co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin.

“It feels like my stomach is just achy. I swear to God, if you got me pregnant,” Portwood told him.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed son James in May 2018. Shirley and Portwood are also parents to 10-year-old daughter Leah.

After welcoming James, Portwood was open about her struggles with postpartum depression. However, she recently told Us Weekly she was interested in having another child with Glennon down the road.

“If it happened, I wouldn’t be mad. There are many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person,” Portwood said in May 2019. “I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him. I might have another kid with him.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images