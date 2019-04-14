‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Rips Haters After Posting ‘Smokin’ Hot Photo of Wife Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra is clapping back at the haters after a post he made about “smokin” wife Catelynn Lowell was overrun with negative comments.

Alongside a photo of the Teen Mom OG star, 27, gussied up with professional hair and makeup, Baltierra gushed on Instagram Saturday, “I was going to write something deep & meaningful [shrug emoji] but all I can think of is ‘DAYYYUMM!’ [Catelynn Lowell] you look smokin babe! #Wifey”

Not long after he posted the photo, however, did the MTV personality turn off the comments under the photos after an influx of trolls began making rude comments. Sunday, Baltierra returned to Instagram with another shot of his wife and a message he admitted made him “emotional” to write.

“After yesterday’s post, I can’t help but get emotional when writing this,” he started a lengthy message. “The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest. It doesn’t make me angry…it literally just rips my heart to pieces.”

He scolded people making negative comments about Lowell, especially in light of her being so open about her struggle with mental health. Last year, the reality star sought treatment after a miscarriage prompted suicidal thoughts and resurfaced trauma of giving up her first child with Baltierra, 9-year-old Carly, for adoption as a teen. (The two have since welcomed daughters Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 2 months.)

“After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!” her husband continued. “Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!? Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!?”

While Baltierra and Lowell have chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship on the show as well, including a trial separation they agreed upon in therapy, it was clear the doting husband and father had nothing but love for the mother of his children.

“All I know is what I understand about her…that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met,” he added. “What I see here is a gorgeous woman, both inside & out, who I am lucky enough to call my wife!”

