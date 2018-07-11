‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Praise MTV for Firing Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra weren’t sad to see castmate Farrah Abraham go.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the couple discussed their mental health journey, marriage and growing up in front of MTV cameras, reports Us Weekly.

They also discussed Farrah Abraham’s exit from the show this past season due to her work in the adult entertainment industry, shown in a preview for the episode.

“I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do,” Lowell, 26, replied in response to an audience question about the firing. “We have no choice in it or are a part of it.”

Baltierra, 26, added, “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together.” He added, “She’s not a really nice person to be around.”

Abraham was confronted midway through the show’s most recent season by producer Morgan J. Freeman after she had planned to appear in a Halloween-themed cam show, telling her that she had to pick between her adult work or appearing on the reality series.

“You can choose to do whatever you want, like nobody’s here to cast judgement on anything, but if you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your show for Teen Mom,” he said in the March episode.

Abraham decided to move forward with her life outside of the show, telling PopCulture.com exclusively at the time that she would be focusing on her acting career post-MTV.

“I left at the height of Teen Mom history and am sound with my choice,” she told PopCulture.com exclusively. “I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles. Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”

Lowell and Baltierra continued that they thought MTV and Freeman handled the situation well.

“We actually have a lot of respect and admiration for the way that our production company went and handled it. They kind of made a stand with a voice and it was a good way to get it heard,” he said.

The Teen Mom OG couple’s full interview will air on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday, July 12. Check your local listings for air times.

Photo credit: YouTube/The Dr. Oz Show