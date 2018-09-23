‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Reveals Sonogram of Upcoming Baby

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell posted the sonogram of her new baby on Instagram Saturday, sharing her excitement for her family’s newest addition.

“Already can’t wait to meet you little nugget,” Lowell, 26, wrote on Instagram. She added a heart emoji, a rainbow emoji and a heart-eyed smiling face.

Since sharing the image, more than 314,000 Instagram users have liked the post.

Lowell shared the photo almost three weeks after announcing the pregnancy news.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly on Sept. 13.

She said it was a “huge shock at first” for her and husband Tyler Baltierra, 26. The couple are already parents to Novalee, 3, and are also parents to Carly, 9, who was placed for adoption.

“We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she said. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The news also came after a difficult year for the couple, who have been married since August 2015. Lowell previously announced a pregnancy in a January episode of Teen Mom OG, but an episode that aired just weeks later showed she suffered a miscarriage. She then went to a rehabilitation treatment center in January because after dealing with suicidal thoughts.

Baltierra has also struggled with depression and mental health. In July, he opened up about his bipolar diagnosis on Instagram. “I am not my diagnosis. I am in control of my perceptions and my reactions. #PoetryIsMyBrainsFreedom,” he wrote.

After these struggles, some fans thought they knew better than Baltierra and Lowell, suggesting they were not ready for another child. Baltierra clapped back at those critics, endorsing a tweet from a supporter.

“If no one with depression had kids the world would start shrinking at an alarming rate. If you are one of the lucky few never to experience it. Give a prayer of thanks and don’t talk what you do not understand,” a fan wrote.

“THIS. RIGHT. HERE… NAILED IT,” Baltierra added after retweeting the message.

Lowell told Radar Online last week their new baby is due on March 16.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Catelynn Lowell