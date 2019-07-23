‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Considered Aborting Vaeda

During this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell is still haunted by the recent “marriage crisis” with husband Tyler Baltierra and feels guilty for even considering getting an abortion. The couple, who have been together since middle school, lived apart last year. They reunited before their daughter Vaeda was born in February.

Monday’s hour shows Baltierra and Lowell going out on a date, which she was really excited for. She hoped it would give them a chance to work on their relationship so they never “get back to that dark place again, where I thought our marriage would fall apart.” While Lowell was putting together a changing table for Vaeda, Baltierra was getting a Vaeda tattoo.

“You guys had the roughest 18 months for two people I’ve ever been around,” producer Kerthy told Lowell.

Lowell jokingly referred to what they went through as a “mid-life marriage crisis.”

“I mean, I can look back on it now and be thankful for it,” Lowell said, noting that there are still some things she feels “guilty” about from the situation.

“I feel guilty for even contemplating aborting Vaeda,” Lowell said. “Because, is she going to remember that?”

Lowell said she was wondering if it was “smart” to bring a child into the world while their relationship was on thin ice. She revealed that she even told Baltierra she was considering getting an abortion.

“I’m glad I didn’t, but at the time, it was a thought in my mind,” she said. “It still bothers me, so I’m thinking of talking to Tyler about it.”

Baltierra and Lowell’s relationship has survived countless trials during their 13 years together. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Novalee and 10-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption. Lowell and Baltierra were 17 years old when Carly was born.

Earlier this month, Baltierra marked 13 years with Lowell by sharing a photo of her sleeping on Instagram.

“My babe [Lowell] I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it,” Baltirra wrote in the caption. “You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life!”

The MTV personality included the hashtags “my best friend,” “my partner through life” and “13 years strong.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.