‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Faces Backlash for Posting Shirtless Photo of Daughter

Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell is facing a major backlash due to a recent photo of her daughter that many see as inappropriate.

Lowell, 26, took to Instagram to share a photo of her 3-year-old daughter Nova getting ready to paint Easter eggs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Someone’s excited to paint some eggs!” Lowell captioned the photo.

However there was one detail in the shot that many were unsettled about. Nova does not have a shirt on in the photo. The MTV personality covered her daughter’s chest with two heart emojis, but many did not think it was enough.

“The daughter is too young to consent to a photo of that nature being posted online for hundreds of thousands of people to see,” one fan wrote. “I’d be embarrassed if my mom did that when I was a kid.”

Another onlooker added that it was “totally creepy and inappropriate.”

Many also pointed out how embarrassing this would be for Lowell if her own mother photo like this in such a fashion. Some think that it will embarrass Nova later in life.

“How would you feel if your mom took a pic of you topless and put hearts over your nipples and posted it on Instagram for hundreds of thousands of people?” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “I’d be mortified if my mom posted a photo like this so publicly.”

One argument in support of the photo was that Lowell simply did not want Nova to get paint on her shirt during the during the messy activity. However, that argument was quickly taken on by those pointing out that could have been done off-camera.

“She’s not actually painting yet so she could’ve took a picture with her top on and then took it off when they actually started,” one fan suggested.

Despite all this hate in the comments, Lowell still had a chorus of supporters. Many saw no issue with the photo and saw critics as trying to sexualize the toddler.

“It covers the important stuff with the hearts,” a fan wrote. “Much like a bikini on her would. So get over it.”

Another supporter wrote, “She is a toddler. She doesn’t even have anything there. Sick people, if [you’re] thinking this is bad.”

Lowell can been seen on Teen Mom OG, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.