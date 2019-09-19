‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Backtracks Support for Amber Portwood After Alleged Assault Audio Leaks

Catelynn Lowell is walking back her initial support of Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood after leaked audio purports to show the MTV personality physically and verbally abusing then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. In the audio, released by YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball last week, Portwood seems to be heard hitting Glennon and threatening, “I will f—ing kill you. … I’m going to stab you in the neck.”

Shortly after the audio was released, Lowell took to Twitter to tells fans she does not “condone violence of any sort,” despite her supportive words following Portwood’s arrest on domestic violence charges in July.

“My heart breaks,” she added, “and I am truly sad.”

I would hope that from watching my journey for 10 years that you all would know that I do not condone violence of any sort especially in front of children… my heart breaks… and I am truly sad… — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) September 13, 2019

After her tweet elicited backlash from fans who called for her to boycott filming the show until Portwood is removed, Lowell sent a salty tweet indicating she was sick of taking flak for her co-star’s actions, regardless of her response.

Wow I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t 👍🏻 — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) September 13, 2019

She added the following day that she also had not heard the audio until it was leaked, and therefore had no prior knowledge of how bad the alleged abuse truly was.

Just know that I didn’t hear that audio till all of you did and I’m so sad and heart broken…. — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) September 14, 2019

Back in July, Lowell had a much more supportive message to send to her co-star and longtime friend.

“There is always two sides to every story… [you are] only hearing one side sooo [peace and love emoji] out I love you [Amber Portwood],” Lowell tweeted after news broke of Portwood’s arrest. “I’m on my way to you now [red heart emoji]”

She clarified after being criticized for supporting an alleged domestic abuser, “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for. When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped me, supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

