‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Says She’ll Never Date ‘Ever Again’ After Dakota Meyer Divorce

Bristol Palin is calling it quits when it comes to dating following her divorce from husband Dakota Meyer.

In a new clip from Monday’s Teen Mom OG, the divorcée returned home to Alaska on a solo trip after her marriage of less than two years collapsed earlier on this season of the MTV reality show. The two share daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1, together, and Palin is also mom to 9-year-old Tripp.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I miss my kids, but picking up the pieces from this divorce has really been exhausting,” she admitted to the cameras as she, along with friends and family, prepared for a salmon fishing trip. “It’s good to be home, surrounded by all my friends.”

“I feel a huge weight off my chest.” 🙌 Bristol is returning to her home state and doing some reflecting on tonight’s new #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/DVkTa2NNub — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) November 26, 2018

Despite the drama surrounding her divorce, Palin said she was happy to finally have things figured out when it came to calling off her romance with Meyer.

“It feels so good,” she told her friends. “I feel a huge weight off my chest.”

Since her split from Meyer, Palin said she didn’t see herself getting married or dating ever again.

“I don’t think I’d ever get remarried,” she admitted. “My thoughts on marriage, I mean obviously I still believe — like my parents have been married 30 years — of course that would be incredible to have that, but my thoughts on that have changed so much.”

After being “burned” in her relationship with Meyer, Palin said she had rushed into that relationship, having felt “judged” for not being married to Tripp’s dad, Levi Johnston, when she had her son as a teen.

Now, she said, “I don’t want to date ever, ever, ever again.”

Her friends and family weren’t so sure she would be living up to that promise, offering to sign her up for various dating sites, but she protested.

Palin is a newcomer to the Teen Mom franchise, having been brought on at the beginning of this season alongside Cheyenne Floyd to fill the hole left by Farrah Abraham‘s departure.

Despite never coming face-to-face with Abraham during their time on the MTV reality show, Palin revealed during a recent episode that she had met with the contentious reality personality prior to taking her spot.

“We were working some teen pregnancy panel. Farrah was there, too,” said Palin. “She was still rude back then.”

The mother-of-three wanted to give Abraham a chance to prove her public persona wrong.

“I know that people talk about me in a negative way so I give everyone the benefit of the doubt. I watched the show [thinking] ‘I feel bad for her, that must suck to feel like people hate you,’” she explained.

But her meeting with the new Ex on the Beach star changed her mind: “I feel like she really does choose to have enemies all over.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / Bristol Palin