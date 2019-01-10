‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly Wants to Remain on Show After She Said She’s Quitting

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood reportedly wants to remain on the show, after previously saying she was ready to quit.

According to Radar Online, a source close to the star revealed, “She had second thoughts about leaving. She now wants to stay with the MTV family and share her story. Because of the fans, and her ten year history on the show, she doesn’t want to leave abruptly.”

In November, it was reported that Portwood blamed the series for the state of her mental health and wanted to leave because of it.

“I think I should separate myself from the show,” she told Teen Mom producers. “I don’t feel like this is right for my life anymore. You want a certain story that I don’t want to give you anymore. I feel like it’s depressing to be on the show.”

The producers urged Portwood to reconsider her position, to which she replied, “I don’t care! How about that! I don’t f—ing care. This is my life that you guys plaster all over television. I’m not going to film right now. I need time to f—ing think. If you guys need to do what you need to do on your end, then do it. I’m done.”

However, now that she is doing much better and has more control over her mental and emotional health, she has in fact had a change of heart and wants to stay with the series.

Recently, Portwood opened up about her past mental health issues on the Teen Mom reunion special, telling host Dr. Drew that at her lowest point she planned to take her own life.

“It went from taking care of James so amazingly to one night I had to give him to Andrew. I couldn’t, I don’t know what happened,” she explained. “I didn’t feel like that with [my daughter] Leah. I started feeling this weird pressure like I was going to explode. I was like, what the f—k is this?”

“There was literally one night in California where I said to Andrew, ‘Just go to sleep, just go to sleep,’ and I was like, ‘Just take James with you.’ And I was going to hang myself.” Portwood candidly added, speaking of the night she intended to complete suicide.

Later in the reunion special, she voiced some frustration over how MTV handled her depression, accusing the network of only offering her a brief amount of time away from the series to seek treatment.

“How long did they give Catelynn off? F—ing answer that,” she asked Drew through irritation. He responded, “To go to treatment? A month,” to which Portwood fired back, “I get a week!”

“Would you like to go to treatment?” Dr. Drew asked. “I think that would be great.”

“No! I’m doing my stuff at home with a nanny, with a psychiatrist, but guess what, I get a week for post-partum depression. This is bulls—. There’s so much s— we couldn’t even get in one show,” Portwood stated.

Teen Mom OG will return in 2019.