Amber Portwood Was ‘Drinking Horribly’ After ‘Abusive’ Relationship With Matt Baier

Amber Portwood is coming clean about her substance abuse issues.

The Teen Mom OG personality, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, did not attend the season reunion in person, choosing to stay home while dealing with morning sickness. But she did do a Skype interview with host Dr. Drew, during which she revealed the details of her tempestuous relationship with ex-fiance Matt Baier.

“The main thing is when I was going through everything after me and Matt broke up, people have to understand, I was with that man for three-and-a-half years. It was a really horrible relationship. It was an abusive relationship – mentally and physically,” Portwood, 27, said in Monday’s episode. “It turned me into a really unhappy, depressed person and I couldn’t keep going on with that. When I found out that he possibly cheated on me, that was the end because I can’t stay with a man who would ever do that to me. When it ended, I spiraled out of control.”

Dr. Drew asked Portwood, who has battled substance abuse issues in the past, what she meant by “spiraling,” asking if she continued to be sober after the split.

“No, I was drinking horribly. I might not have been doing a lot of drugs and things like that but I was definitely trying to drown my sorrows,” she answered.

The MTV personality, who shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, has spoken out about her relationship with Baier in the past.

Earlier this season, Potwood called Baier a “pathological liar” who stole $120,000 from her before relapsing on drugs and getting kicked out of her home.

“He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” Portwood said. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it’s went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar.”

“And I just realized he’s sending his daughter’s money that’s not even his money!” she continued.

Baier, meanwhile, got married soon after their split in a Lad Vegas ceremony to Jennifer Conlon.

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Monday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV